Letter: Recipe for bigger disaster

Recipe for bigger disaster
For those of us old enough to remember the Cuban missile crisis where we feared that a nuclear war was imminent and we were all in peril: Fortunately, President Kennedy and Premier Khrushchev were both wise enough to avoid a catastrophe by removing the nuclear armed missiles from Cuba and Turkey.
Apparently Russia and Putin asked that Ukraine not be admitted to NATO and that nuclear armed weapons not be put in Ukraine. He also asked for the ethnic Russians in the Donbas region be allowed their independence since they have been attacked for eight years by the Ukrainian government.
Also, perhaps recognition of Crimea is recognized as a part of Russia. However, the Biden administration rejected all of these demands/requests. So, the danger of a nuclear war has been escalated not deescalated. If Biden and his administration were as wise as Kennedy and Khrushchev, perhaps this would not have reached this point.
Now certain voices in the media and politics want us to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. This is a recipe for a bigger disaster. What happens when our planes shoot down a Russian plane or vice versa?
— Jerry King, Longview