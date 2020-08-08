Letter: Reconcile the past and move forward

Reconcile the past and move forward
A decade ago, I heard gunshots walking out of my downtown Longview office. I ducked and turned to see men dressed in Confederate uniforms firing shots into the air. It was Confederate Heroes’ Day, and people were paying homage to their idol, the monument.
This happened while on my way to the MLK march to Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
The juxtaposition of these realities caught me off guard. This is when I first became aware of the monument, a fixture I consider to be an abomination to the history of the Civil War and to the concept of justice.
Few will argue that the Confederacy fought for states’ rights, but many claim it did not mean maintaining slave labor. The soldier standing atop the obelisk is a nondescript soldier representing those misguided souls who lost their lives for a white Southern aristocracy intent to protect their land and slaves. This monument ignores those poor whites conscripted and the black slaves who were pressed into serving.
History ain’t pretty. It’s time we own up to it and repurpose monument for public service for all eras, a place for the whole community to honor public service. In doing so, we reconcile the past and begin to move forward.
— Stephen Crane, Longview