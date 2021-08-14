Letter: Remembering VJ Day

Remembering V-J Day
It has been 76 years since “Victory over Japan Day” on Aug. 15, 1945. It marks when Imperial Japan surrendered to Allied Forces; although the actual surrender document was signed aboard the USS Missouri, “the Mighty Mo,” on Sept. 2nd.
An ailing President Franklin D. Roosevelt died earlier on April 12th, 1945. He didn’t even live long enough to hear of Adolf Hitler’s death on April 30th, nor “V-E Day” (Victory in Europe Day) on May 8, 1945. So many benchmarks weren’t seen by FDR The Allies still had their opponents, notably the Japanese devised Kamikaze (pilot-guided suicide crashes into vessels) of their foes.
I have to admire the decision-making ability of President Harry Truman. WWII began in Europe in 1939 (1941 for the United States), and it had been a long, hard struggle. It took two atomic bombs over Hiroshima and Nagasaki to persuade the entrenched Emperor to surrender Japan.
Many Americans were praying for victory on V-J Day. Our generation, now, needs to pray to Almighty God for the ending of all forms of strife and polarization currently within our beloved nation.
— James A. Marples, Longview