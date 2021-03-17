Letter: Restaurants get what they pay for

Restaurants get what they pay for
Restaurants,
How do I put this? I went to a fast-food place and waited 20 minutes for my food. I called inside and was told that they were really busy and waited another 10 minutes. People started driving off.
Now my point: You hired people that for $7.25 an hour who care nothing about your business. Now you want to blame the virus for your failure!
One place I waited for over 45 minutes and finally got up to the window and could see three or four people just standing around doing nothing.
You got what you paid for — or lack of.
— Ruby Osborn, Longview