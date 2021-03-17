You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Restaurants get what they pay for

Restaurants,

How do I put this? I went to a fast-food place and waited 20 minutes for my food. I called inside and was told that they were really busy and waited another 10 minutes. People started driving off.

Now my point: You hired people that for $7.25 an hour who care nothing about your business. Now you want to blame the virus for your failure!

One place I waited for over 45 minutes and finally got up to the window and could see three or four people just standing around doing nothing.

You got what you paid for — or lack of.

— Ruby Osborn, Longview

