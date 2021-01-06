Letter: Restore faith in the system

Restore faith in the system
My wife is an immigrant (legal) from the Philippines. Intelligent, inquisitive and eager to understand her new country. After hearing news stories about “vote harvesting” in Georgia (and here in Gregg County) she asked me to explain it to her: so I did.
“Honey,” says I, “a political group will send people into a neighborhood to ‘assist’ residents to complete either absentee or mail-in ballots.”
“The representatives will sometimes pay a little money to the registered voter to make sure they vote as instructed, collect the completed ballot so it cannot be changed and either mail them or drop them off at the designated collection point to ensure their candidate wins. Welcome to America.”
She said that is common in the Philippines and why people have no faith in the government there because of rampant corruption.
For the last century or so, what set the U.S. apart from most other free countries was the validity of our elections and that came at a price: 1930s and back, the system and process was flawed and rife with corruption. Over many decades, legislation and laws were passed to make it more open and honest. But if nothing else, the recent election cycle shows more must be done because if people don’t have faith in the system, a representative republic cannot stand.
—Amos Snow III, Longview