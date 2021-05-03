Letter: Reverse discrimination

Reverse discrimination
I read with interest the article about U.S. Senator Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, in the April 29 issue of Longview News-Journal. There is an obvious bias against the GOP in this AP article.
In reference to Sen. Scott’s statement, “It’s backwards to fight discrimination with different discrimination,” the AP writer commented that Scott did not “provide examples of what he meant.”
Since Senator Scott did not provide one, I will. A prime example of reverse discrimination is what Joe Biden included in the most recent COVID-19 relief package (of $1.9 trillion): This expensive package included $5 billion in agriculture debt relief which was earmarked exclusively for non-white farmers and ranchers. Now that is truly a case of racial discrimination! Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has filed suit against the federal government on the basis that this debt relief provision discriminates against white farmers and ranchers. And most likely there are other examples, like affirmative action taken to extremes.
This is not to say that non-whites have not experienced discrimination in this country; unfortunately, that is a shameful part of our history, as Sen. Scott knows well, I am sure. I am thankful that such a man is part of the U.S. Senate.
— Mary K. Barham, Longview