Letter: 'Right on'

‘Right on’
What a wonderful pearl of wisdom Amos Snow III gave us in his letter (Sunday) to the Longview News-Journal, “Crazy Times.”
In his letter, he drew attention to the absurdness of vaccine mandates. He pointed out that those demanding such a mandate are likely the same ones that chant “My body, my choice” when it comes to the abortion issue.
As I am also an “oI’ geezer,” I think his comfort music is also, to use a phrase from that time, “Right on.” All the music that came out of Motown back then was.
— Gerald Green, Longview