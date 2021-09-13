You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: 'Right on'

What a wonderful pearl of wisdom Amos Snow III gave us in his letter (Sunday) to the Longview News-Journal, “Crazy Times.”

In his letter, he drew attention to the absurdness of vaccine mandates. He pointed out that those demanding such a mandate are likely the same ones that chant “My body, my choice” when it comes to the abortion issue.

As I am also an “oI’ geezer,” I think his comfort music is also, to use a phrase from that time, “Right on.” All the music that came out of Motown back then was.

— Gerald Green, Longview

