Letter: Rollin' on the river

Rollin’ on the river
Many people of my generation have heard the John Fogerty song, “Proud Mary.” I’m more familiar with the Ike and Tina Turner rendition. Part of the lyrics are: “I left a good job in the city, working for the man every night and day … Big wheels keep on turning; Proud Mary keep on burning. Rolling, rolling, rolling down the river.”
The song became sort of an anthem for the rambling man. It has a strong, graduating peppy beat.
A few days ago, I crossed over the bridge of Longview’s Sabine River. The water level was good and moving briskly downstream. I casually wondered about the tree leaves and other things “rolling on the river” — where they’d go and how fast they’d get to a destination. I was heading southeast. Eventually, I drove to Logansport and crossed the Sabine River yet again on an even bigger bridge, and I looked down to see the rippling waters float below.
A respected Doctor Logan came to the town in 1830. He practiced medicine on both sides of the river — in Louisiana and Texas. I decided to visit the Mount Vernon Masonic Lodge #83 located there. It was chartered in 1850. As I headed back to Longview, I pondered the proverbial saying of “a lot of water passed under the bridge,” just during the time many trucks and cars (including mine) rolled along the river. It’s a metaphor for life’s journey.
— James A. Marples, Longview