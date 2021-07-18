Letter: Rough days

Rough days
I would be remiss if I did not stop to thank all those educators in our local public schools during our troubled times of integration. During the '70s and '80s, we all went through very difficult, sometimes dangerous, times. We had fights, tire slashings, even bombed school buses and more.
My three children were a part of this integration. My many friends, Black, white, or whatever, helped me to get through this tough time. The thing is, we all learned, eventually, to be friends and help each other out. I occasionally see one of these special friends, and we stopped to talk and reminiscence about those tough days. I recall many instances of laughter breaking out in my classroom, in spite of my most regimented style of teaching and hard work.
What I am seeing on TV and reading about disturbs me and leads me to think we aren’t getting along; yet I know we can all do this as we did back in those days. Just saying I remember all you who sacrificed so much, and I want to thank you for your courage and patience during those rough days of the unknown. It can be done again.
— Wray Boyd, math teacher and tennis coach, 1963-98