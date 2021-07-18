Letter: Rush to judgment

Rush to judgment
How are the recent comments by Longview ISD Trustee Ted Beard and race activist Chelsea Laury toward Longview, and especially Mayor Andy Mack, not racist itself?
For so-called champions of equal justice and equality, their rush to judgment and condemnation shows they do not practice what they preach. Seems they are the ones doing the fouling.
Mack was doing everything a mayor could to be fair. Yet these folks do what they accuse others of. Doing the same thing you accuse others of does not convince folks of your cause.
— Robert Wilson