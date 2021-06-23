Letter: Russia collusion

Mueller investigation
Many people still cling to the idea that Trump colluded with Russia in our 2016 election. This is strange because the Mueller Investigation/report states clearly it did not happen. Since Democrats in the House made a big show of reading the report, it’s now in the congressional record also.
So, why is it, people mistakenly still think he did? The national media is to blame. They fell hook, line and sinker for the bogus Steele dossier. The New York Times even won a Pulitzer Prize for spreading the hoax.
The truth is clear as day, though. The Steele dossier, which started the hoax, was Russian disinformation that even the New York Times admitted later on.
We also know, the Democratic machine paid for it as part of their opposition research. Then, misguided FBI agents continued the hoax by lying to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance
Act court that it was verified, when in fact it was not. But the damage was done, and Mueller was appointed special prosecutor in the matter and to tell us if it was true or not. He did just that.
I know some of you will now say, that the Mueller report did not exonerate Trump. Congressman Mike Turner from Ohio made it clear, that doing so was not part of the special prosecutor’s job. Does anyone still think for a minute, Mueller investigators had proof of wrongdoing? If they had, it would have been leaked not erased from all their phones.
— Gerald Green