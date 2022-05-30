Letter: Sane people not the problem

Sane people not the problem
The murder of innocents in an elementary school anywhere is abhorrent to anyone with a speck of human decency. We all want something done and done now so it never happens again. Thoughts, suggestions, demands run the full spectrum from disarming all of America to better locks. First weapon used by humanity was a bone. The most destructive was the atom bomb. Humanity is talented at finding more efficient ways of killing each other.
I began shooting with a .22 rifle at 10 years old. In high school, we boys had a shotgun in the gun rack of our pickup at school.
There were 100 million fewer residents in the U.S. then. Could one say there are now more crazy people because of population growth?
I believe there is more to it: rampant drug use, no real family unit, a sub-section of modern youth with no hope, constant bombardment from social media rewarding outlandish behavior, and on.
Maybe — just maybe — If we funded better mental health treatments and got people on the edge into a program they would not go off the deep end and murder innocents with the tool of their choice.
Sane people do not go on a murderous rampage. Sane people do not murder children. Sane people are not the problem.
— Amos Snow III, Longview