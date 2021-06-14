Letter: Sarcasm not needed

Throwing shade
I read with interest Mr. Gohmert’s recent interview as published in the Longview News-Journal on June 12th and his assertion that his questions to the representatives of the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management were sarcasm.
On the contrary, no one with a minimal understanding of science would believe that in any measurable time the orbit of the earth and the moon can influence global warming. Actually, Mr. Gohmert was practicing the time-honored process of throwing shade on the concept itself, aided by the ignorance of his base, which is the product of successive Republican administrations in our state that have produced a dumbed-down public school curriculum.
In addition, he remains loyal to the oil and gas industries which finance his campaigns.
Like it or not, global warming based on man’s activities is real and the amount of time we have to mitigate its effects is limited. Fossils fuels are inevitably being replaced by sustainable renewal energy sources such as solar, wind, tidal and thermal, which have negligible effect on the environment. We need a serious discourse on the subject and not sarcasm from a second-rate career office holder.
— Tom Owens, Longview