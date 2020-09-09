Letter: Smear tactic

Intention of latest smear tactic
The Smear tactic got in high gear again this week.
As Nancy Pelosi said that it doesn’t have to be true but the media will get the smear and it will do the damage.
That is the intention of the latest smear tactic saying President Trump would not go to the burial site in France of fallen U.S. soldiers because they were “losers and suckers.”
Even Trump haters, such as General Bolton, said that was not true. The Atlantic publication should never be allowed to print such trash.
All media should condemn The Atlantic for such a disgraceful article. It won’t happen, and many educated morons will believe the news since they hate the president.
— Dale Grider, Longview