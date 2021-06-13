You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Stimulus question

Reports are that many American citizens do not think Joe Biden is the legal president.

I am wondering if any of those people returned their $1,400 stimulus check as a forgery.

— Glenda Black, Gilmer

