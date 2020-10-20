Mail safety
Recently our mail was stolen from our box.
This is both a state and federal crime. It seems a man in a black SUV was the culprit. I reported this to the police. The police suggested to change the bank account number since this looks like a scam.
The thief only wanted the account number to establish a fake account under our number. If your mail was taken by the same or another man, you should also be advised to change your account number. There seems to be no way to catch this thief, so leave nothing in your outside mailbox. For collection, mail it using the post office’s blue boxes around the city.
— Ian Murdoch, Longview