Letter: Stop annoying robocalls

Stop annoying robocalls
Instead of our legislature spending their time and our money on trying to put a gun in everyone’s pocket, telling young women what they can and can’t do with their body and trying to stack the deck on Election Day to keep the Democrats from voting, I wish they would make an effort to stop all the telemarketing/robocalls that are received every day.
I used my Caller ID to count the calls I received on April 21 through 23 (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday) and April 26 and 27 (Monday, Tuesday), and I received a total of 105 calls (an average of 21 per day), and I’ve been on the national Do-Not-Call list since 2010. Action by our government leaders (both state and federal) is the only way to stop these annoying calls.
— Charles Willard, Longview