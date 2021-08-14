Letter: Student loan debt

Student loan debt
Should student loan debt be wiped out? One would say yes, and the other would say no. My answer is yes, so let me explain.
If the federal government can give businesses all across the nation free money to pay their employees and let those businesses keep their profits, then maybe the government should forgive student loan debt, too. Under the Paycheck Protection Program passed by Congress, businesses kept their employees on the payroll. Remember, that program ends next month, and I wonder if there will be any layoffs.
That aside, businesses end up keeping all that money and never have to pay it back. Why is it businesses get rewarded, but the average person doesn’t? Where is the fairness in that?
Back in 2008 and 2009, car companies got billions of dollars, and then some of their debt was forgiven. So back to the original question: Should student loan debt be wiped out? Well, what is good for businesses should be good for students, too.
— John Boyle, Hallsville