Letter: Submitting to chaos

Submitting to chaos
Who is in charge in Washington, D.C., John (Forum page column, June 26)? President Biden? No, he ran as a reasonable moderate. Sen. Schumer? Nope. How about VP Harris ... Speaker Pelosi .. the Squad .. Stacey Abrams (and she’s not even in Washington).
Even Jill Biden seems to have more power as first lady that Joe has as president.
So let me explain why the family is God’s basic building block of society — even in governments and churches. Man was ordained of God to bring order to the family, to bring order out of chaos. The children are the chaos. The wife, the woman, was ordained to submit to authority of the man, the husband, or choose to submit herself to the chaos. No father or man, no order — no God, no order, too. This is biblical, it is “natural law,” and it is science, John.
And so we can notice the contrast between President Trump’s administration, where he set the agenda, and Biden’s administration where he is letting the chaos reign!
I would suggest that submitting himself to chaos for 47 years set the stage for Biden, who does not submit to God, to submit himself to chaos today.
— Robert Bauman, Longview