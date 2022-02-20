Letter: Support constable candidate

Support constable candidate
Please vote for John Bisese for constable, Pct. 2.
John Bisese has a solid base of credentials. He is a graduate of Kilgore College, criminal justice degree. He is a graduate of East Texas Police Academy. He is the successful owner of Bisese Limousine Service for 28 years.
We need officials with backbone and commitment. Bisese has persistently run for the constable position when for others it was maybe not popular to run against a known name incumbent. That takes time, long-haul endurance and foot power walking the neighborhoods.
Let’s elect a community citizen that has been faithful to run for this position. John Bisese, we want you as our constable, Pct. 2. To retain liberty in our elections, please vote for John Bisese.
— Ermine Schufeldt, Longview