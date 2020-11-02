Letter: Support for laptop letter

Great job on letter
Bravo Sue Wilson! Your letter (Sunday) concerning Hunter Biden’s laptop and alleged family corruption was spot on. I too submitted an opinion on this issue. Yours was much more diplomatic though.
The only disagreement I have with your opinion is your empty newsroom comment. The Longview News-Journal is very fair along these lines, and they did print your opinion. Many opinions I have submitted, (all of which had a conservative point of view) have also been put into print. I’m grateful we have a paper such as the Longview News-Journal as I’m sure you are as well.
I’m sorry some of the comments toward your opinion were insulting. One even went as far as to psychoanalyze you and others sharing your opinion. I have found that’s their common defense on most issues. By one comment saying all you had to support your view was only a Fox News story indicates how little informed they are.
After all, besides the laptop itself, there is a Senate report on this issue. Journalist John Soloman has written extensive articles on this alleged corruption. Peter Schweizer has written books on alleged Biden family corruption; it’s not new news. Unlike the Trump/Russian collusion hoax, there’s a lot of meat still left on this bone.
— Gerald Green, Longview