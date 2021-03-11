You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Support time change bill

Only one bill in the 87th Legislature could possibly end time changes without offering something Texas can’t deliver — year-round daylight saving time — by letting voters decide to go on year-round standard time. It is SJR13 by state Sen. Judith Zaffirini. The other six bills offer year-round DST, which would be a violation of the Uniform Time Act. There would be no change, and Texas would continue to spring forward and fall back.

SJR 13 by Zaffirini to allow voters to either 1) continue DST as it is or 2) abolish DST and stop time changes.

SB 471, SJR30, HB1405 and HJR78 by Sen. Jose Menéndez and Rep. Lyle Larson would offer a vote for either year-round daylight saving time or year-round standard time. If voters chose year-round DST, we would still spring forward and fall back. HJR 94 and HB 1896 by Rep. Mike Schofield to put Texas on year-round DST would change nothing, and we would still spring forward and fall back.

The loss of one hour springing forward causes government-induced jet lag, increased auto accidents, increased heart attacks and puts school bus students at greater risks.

— Martha Habluetzel, Ingleside

