Letter: Supporting a dictator

Supporting a dictator
Why are we supporting one dictator over another in the Ukraine debacle?
Ukraine is not a member of NATO, and the majority of people there are Russian speaking and have family in Russia. Russia is doing exactly what we did about the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, Cuba is only 90 miles from our border, and Fidel Castro put Russian missiles on the island, and President Kennedy forced them to get the missiles out of the country. We blocked Cuba with war ships and gave Russia an ultimatum and they removed them.
What Russia is doing is exactly the same thing with Ukraine. I’m no fan of Russia, but in this case, they have some reasons for what they are demanding — protecting their borders.
— Charles Faraci, Longview