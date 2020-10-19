You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: SWEPCO rate hike

Price increase

SWEPCO is asking for a 15% increase in prices for consumers.

Here are a few things the utilities commission should look into as they consider this request. The cost of living increase for our senior population will only be a partly 1.3%.

I remember that SWEPCO also asked and got an increase four years ago. That happen even after passage of presidents Trump’s massive new tax law for business took place. Not to mention the president removing many of the stifling regulations energy companies had to deal with. Energy companies in some states such as Alabama, Alaska and Wisconsin passed this tax savings on to their customer’s.

— Gerald Green, Longview

