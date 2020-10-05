Letter: Talk about victim blaming

Okay to blame others
I was appalled to read Michael Reagan (”The high price of police protests,” Sept. 30) describe racists as “good people.” He compounded this outrageous claim by blaming black people for having made these “good people” racists! Talk about victim blaming.
By Reagan’s reasoning, if a specific group of, say, Floridians did or said things you disliked or disagreed with, it would be their fault if you went ahead and looked down on every other Floridian as a result. I would have thought that Reagan, as a conservative, would hold people accountable for their own evil choices and not try to pass the buck.
It seems, though, that Reagan believes it’s okay to blame others for the egregious choices of his side as long as those he’s blaming are people he doesn’t like or agree with.
— Reginald Killingley, Big Sandy