Letter: Talk to your heart and vote

Not a good score
As US passes 200,000 coronavirus death toll, the president claimed, “We did a great job. Otherwise, we’d have 2.5 million deaths”. Let’s take a look at two facts.
In February, Global Health Security Index rated US “No. 1 most prepared”, out of 194 countries. After 7 months, US becomes one of the highest death count per capita. Only five other countries have higher death count per capita than US. So, our president has done a better job than five leaders of these countries. The leaders of 188 countries have better controlled the virus and saved lives if their citizens. Our president ranks 188 out of 194. This is not a good score. Our president is right at the bottom.
Does he deserve anther term. Talk to your heart and vote.
— Yung Woo Lee