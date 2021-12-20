Letter: Teach truth

In Sundays Longview News-Journal, the column about SB 3 does bring up valid points about how our schools can teach history. But it seemed to me it was more of an attack against Republicans.
Sadly, I agree that racism still exists, but laying the blame at the door step of Republicans is wrong, both morally and historically. The 13th, 14th and 15th amendments were all Republican initiatives. Then in the 1960s, came the civil rights movement that ended segregation. LBJ signed that into law. It did not come easy; the Democrats in the South fought hard to prevent it. They were known at the time as “Dixiecrats” George Wallace was their standard bearer. He would later denounce his anti-integration stance.
Labeling someone a racist comes easy these days, especially by the national media and some politicians. Trump was called that when he enacted his travel ban.
Biden recently enacted a travel ban and received praise. Biden also labeled Trump a racist; this from the same man who praised former Klu Klux Klan member and segregationist Robert Byrd. The national press made Nicholas Sandmann a wealthy young man by labeling him a racist. So, teach truth, not brain washing.
— Gerald Green, Longview