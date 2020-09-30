Letter: Tell me where

Avoiding dangers
I’ve heard daily of all the peaceful protests by Black Lives Matter protesters in places like Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington; Kenosha, Wisconsin; Louisville, Kentucky; and Austin, Texas. I am sure there are many people planning to visit those peaceful cities in the near future.
I’ve also heard of the violent threat from the white supremacist. Can you please tell me some of the cities that they are rioting, looting and killing each other in, so I can avoid those very dangerous people and the cities they are destroying.
— Alfred Birch, Henderson