Letter: Tete-a-tete

Tete-a-tete
I guess our tete-a-tete is of interest to LNJ readers, so I will answer John Foster’s Saturday column (Forum page).
Regarding photo IDs, John’s reply that, yeah, these folks probably could use the help of the Democrats or Republicans in getting them to the county courthouse to get “state-issued photo ID ... in lieu of driver’s licenses” — that was valid. The rest of John’s fuming over voting laws and statistics is just complaining that what worked for the Democrats during the “COVID election” should be instituted forever.
Now to his response to me: Women have long been called “the weaker sex.” Man brings strength to her weaknesses. That is natural law. Biblically, the man rules over the woman (Genesis 3:16) and she, if she’s his wife, will submit to him (Ephesians 5:22-23.) Spousal abuse is not a demonstration that natural and biblical law are invalid.
As for Trump v. Biden, I think the key for evangelicals is that Biden, against his own church, supports abortion. That there was “chaos” in the Trump administration and not in Biden’s is according to the delusion and deceptions of the mainstream media. The only aspect of Trump that looks like the anti-Christ is his popularity with the citizens.
— Robert Bauman, Longview