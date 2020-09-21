Letter: Thanks for the common sense

Many thanks
Thanks Buddy Bankhead! Sure appreciated the common sense letters on common sense
and
. I was pretty sure common sense had been thrown in that big ol’ lake (Lake Murval, if I recollect rightly) over there at Carthage. What with the ideas coming from that Saturday forum contributor that hails from Carthage and some other letters to the editor from Carthage but you have restored my faith in Carthage common sense . “’Nuff said!”
Also a big thanks to Jack Stallard for his kind and thoughtful columns. I really enjoyed the one on Dickey Meeks. Dickey and his wife were customers and friends at my feed store. Loved the column on Sept. 13 about our true colors and trying to be someone we aren’t. It brings to memory what the old country preacher said, “Be who you is! If you is who you ain’t, you ain’t who you is!.” “’Nuff said!”
— Glenda Brooks, Henderson