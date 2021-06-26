Letter: Thanks to firefighters

Special thanks
We want to thank every one of the firemen who responded to our 911 call on June 11 when our garage was on fire. If not for them, our house would have been a total loss.
A special thanks to Deputy Fire Marshal Davie Thacker and Clay Kitchens who stayed with us and made certain we had someplace to go. We also want to thank all our neighbors at Premier Park for all their caring and support.
We are so blessed to live in Longview and have these great firefighteres and police officers who come to our rescue every day.
— Shirley and Richard Hogenmiller, Longview