Letter: That is insanity

That is insanity
Apparently, there are people who don’t believe the insurrectionists who attacked our national treasure and the seat of the most successful democracy in history did anything wrong — even going so far as to state they are being persecuted for what they did.
Let me be perfectly clear about what everyone in the country saw and heard on Jan. 6. They saw and heard the same thing I did. They witnessed the crimes just like I did.
Fifty of the criminals have already pleaded guilty, and six have been convicted of their crimes. More than 540 more have been charged and face their day in court. This is not over. This will continue to hammer Donald Trump for years.
But for anyone to suggest the Jan. 6 insurrectionists are being persecuted is completely devoid of morality and totally removed from reality. That is a Trumpite. That is insanity.
— Art Strange, Longview