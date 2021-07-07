Letter: The fate of whistleblowers

The fate of whistleblowers
It is Independence Day, and we are supposed to be free and able to protest and publish the truth without fear of prosecution.
But what is the fate of current whistleblowers who to try to reveal the unvarnished truth which the state would rather you be spared?
Well, Snowden has fled to Russia to avoid prosecution. What did he do? He revealed that the government has unlimited surveillance on the population and the James Clapper lied when he testified otherwise.
And what of Julian Assange, an Australian citizen, who the U.S. wishes to extradite to be tried on charges that could result in a prison sentence of 175 years? He suffers torture and languishes in a high-security prison in London.
Recently, one of the people who the FBI got to testify against Assange in return for dropping his charges retracted his testimony. He revealed his testimony against Assange was perjury. He lied to have charges against him dropped. So the case against Assange is bogus, and he should be freed, but we know that will not happen. In fact, the story of the perjured testimony did not appear in any major U.S. media who are supposed to cover such things. But they do not.
— Jerry King, Longview