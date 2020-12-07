You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: The future of our civilization

The future of our civilization

We go to school to get an education — to learn how to think, to reason and to search for the truth. And then, one day we become old enough to vote. Suddenly, a miraculous transformation takes place. Nothing is sacred anymore.

Depending on which TV channel we watch, we are fed the facts, the truth and the news well spun by their journalists to suit their agendas, and we are willing to believe them and spread the lies.

We cannot agree on anything anymore, like abortion, gun control, police reform, health insurance, science, climate control, the fairness or our elections or balancing the budget.

I am blaming all of us for this, regardless of party affiliation. I am too old to see the end of it, but I am very worried about the future of our civilization.

— Horst Seeger, Longview

Today's Bible verse

  • Updated

“Enter through the narrow gate; for the gate is wide and the way is broad that leads to destruction, and there are many who enter through it. For the gate is narrow and the way is constricted that leads to life, and there are few who find it.”

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business