Letter: The future of our civilization

The future of our civilization
We go to school to get an education — to learn how to think, to reason and to search for the truth. And then, one day we become old enough to vote. Suddenly, a miraculous transformation takes place. Nothing is sacred anymore.
Depending on which TV channel we watch, we are fed the facts, the truth and the news well spun by their journalists to suit their agendas, and we are willing to believe them and spread the lies.
We cannot agree on anything anymore, like abortion, gun control, police reform, health insurance, science, climate control, the fairness or our elections or balancing the budget.
I am blaming all of us for this, regardless of party affiliation. I am too old to see the end of it, but I am very worried about the future of our civilization.
— Horst Seeger, Longview