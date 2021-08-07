Letter: Things are worse under Biden

Things are worse under Biden
John Foster wrote an editorial on July 24 where he once again raved on about Trump’s discretions in his view. Notice Trump has been gone for six months, and Joe Biden is president and the Democrats control both houses of Congress. I guess I can’t blame Foster for focusing on Trump, as the Democrats have failed to do anything positive or have not dialed back on any of Trump’s bad foreign policy doings.
Actually, Biden has doubled down on some of this: He has bombed Somalia three times (one of the poorest countries) and Iraq and Syria twice. Biden has increased sanctions on Cuba. He still says Juan Guiado is the president of Venezuela even though he is not the elected leader. He has not reentered the Obama peace deal with Iran (the JCPOA).
We are now on a dangerous path to another unnecessary was in the Middle East, this time with Iran. Of course, Israel will fight Iran to the last American and will be happy with this event. We still have kids in cages on the border. Julian Assange has not been pardoned for bogus charges. Daniel Hale, a drone whistleblower, has been imprisoned for four years. So, actually, things are worse under Biden and the Democrats.
So, if I was Foster, I would stay on the Trump presidency.
— Jerry King, Longview