Letter: Third year of pandemic

Third year of pandemic
We have now entered the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Soon, if not already, America will reach one million deaths from it. That means this pandemic has killed more Americans and may last longer than the 1918 Spanish Flu did.
It’s hard for me to fathom how much worse it may have been without the vaccines. From the very start, all our responses to fighting it were politicized. This was the last thing we needed. Major mistakes were made. Hopefully, we can learn from these mistakes. It does seem that this virus and its variants, are going to be a part of our world from now on.
I do believe in individual freedoms, but our fragile social compact is facing what President Trump called the “invisible enemy.” To help fight it, I got vaccinated and boosted. And I do, and will continue to, follow the recommended CDC individual guidelines meant to protect us and those around us.
— Gerald Green, Longview