Letter: Threat to the free world

Threat to the free world
There should be no doubt that Russia is guilty of war crimes in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin, on the premise of denazification of Ukraine, has ordered the destruction of a democracy through first, his scorched earth policy, and now the direct action of Russian troops throughout Ukraine as evidenced in Bucha.
This is a moment of reckoning for us as a nation. We should all be willing to agree that the Russian invasion is now a major threat to the free world. Sanctions have not worked. Additional sanctions will not work. How long can the Ukrainians withstand the constant bombing from the air and the artillery fire from Russian and Belarus soil?
As a KGB officer, Vladimir Putin became a master of playing head games with his enemies, be they dissidents or foreign powers. Fear is his object. Fear is being overcome by the actions of Ukrainians.
It is time for the United States and others to unequivocally confront Russia. Time to end timid leadership. It is time for bold leadership. Putin must be stopped now. It is the only way to stop this unconscionable war and its atrocities. The people of Ukraine and the free world deserve action, not words.
— Bob Koenig, Longview