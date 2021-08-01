Letter: Time limit on shopping?

Time limit on shopping?
On July 24, I went to beauty supply and fashion shop on Mobberly Avenue next to the post office.
I have been shopping here around 20 years. I had been looking at several items in the store, so I asked the price of some face care products.
The lady store manager said to me, “Go home. You have been here one hour and haven’t bought anything.” Then she told me the face care product was $8.95.
I called 911, because I did not know what was going on, and I was the only customer in the store.
I asked dispatch to send an officer to assist me in leaving the store for my safety.
When the officer came, he asked me to step outside, but the store manager handed him a note. After he saw my ID, he said a trespassing order for me not to go in this store anymore.
I did not know that there is a limit on time when shopping or it is considered trespassing if you go over the limit.
— Rosie Lee Smith, Longview