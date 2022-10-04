Letter: Time to cut our losses

Time to cut our losses
Columnists and citizens write in all the time with their opinions on this, that and the other. How about we look at the cold, hard facts? This is a warning for some of you cupcakes, as you may want to scurry off to your safe space. Read on at your own risk.
Are our citizens better or worse off under the current administration? Here are the facts: Mortgages and rent are at all time highs. Automobile prices are at historical highs. National average fuel prices were $2.24 January 2021 compared to $3.80 September 2022. Food prices have skyrocketed. 401(k)s are tanking. Supply chain shortages and inflation are crippling our economy. People are pouring across our southern border at unprecedented rates. Many major cities are struggling as crime is running rampant. These are not my opinions. These are the facts.
If we are going to be honest with ourselves, do we really believe that this administration has the skill set and competency to right this ship? It would be like me betting on a donkey to win the Kentucky Derby. As much as I might want the donkey to win, he just doesn’t possess the skill set to win. Time to cut our loses and move on.
— Mark William Bartlett, Longview