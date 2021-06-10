Letter: Time to end our part

Time to end our part
Recently, Sen. Ted Cruz and two other senators went to Israel and met with some leaders. Immediately, Cruz and the other two said U.S. taxpayers needed to pony up another $1.2 billion on top of the $735 million already given there.
The purpose of the additional money is so that Israel can replenish its arms used in the bombing of Gaza, which killed 268 Palestinians, including 68 children.
Cruz and other senators seem to have more concern for the wants of Israel than the citizens of Texas, which he was elected to serve. One is left to wonder how much support the Israeli lobby gives the senator.
Many will assert Israel was justified in its bombing of schools, hospitals, power plants and even libraries as Hamas fired rockets into Israel. However, context is important. Before the conflict escalated, Israeli police had invaded worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque with tear gas and rubber bullets wounding over 80 people. This site is one of the three holiest sites in Islam, and it was at the end of Ramadan, which is the holiest month for Muslims.
Israel knew their actions were going to provoke a response, and it did. Time to end our part in this.
— Jerry King, Longview