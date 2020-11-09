Letter: Tone down the celebration

Voting and the debates
On the election, my wife and I were definitely in the minority as we were part of the 1.26% in Gregg County who voted third party.
However, one thing that I feel that impinges on the integrity of the voting and this election and any future elections is the mail-in voting. I think this opens a door wide for possible voter fraud. I am not saying Trump would have won or how much voter fraud actually occurred. However, when you have voter harvesting which allows someone to gather hundreds of votes and deliver them, then you are opening a door very wide that allows for fraud.
When you vote in person, you must produce an ID and establish that you are registered and qualified to vote. With mail votes, there is no such safeguard. People who have died or have Alzheimer’s or receive multiple ballots are all possibilities. It does not inspire confidence in the process.
One thing I noticed in the debates and media frenzy etc. was that foreign policy and endless wars and sanctions and military spending was never brought up or allowed to be questioned. I doubt the sanctions, the wars, the drone assassinations will go down under Biden, maybe even more so as he appeared to try to get to the right of Trump on some of this. So let’s tone down the celebration and try to hold Biden and Harris accountable to make some positive changes in these areas as these wars are hemorrhaging.
— Jerry King