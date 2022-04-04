Letter: Too late for intervention

Too late for intervention
In response to Sunday’s editorial about rising murders in Longview: The editorial stressed early intervention. Great, but too late for current nefarious characters as they have already made their decision.
During the 2.5 years of the pandemic, I have dealt with crimes committed against me. Through security cameras, all actors were caught and arrested. None were prosecuted because of pandemic constraints. What we have now are criminals who think they can do what they want .
It’s time to have the police and most importantly the prosecutors go back to a zero to very limited tolerance of all crimes. Nobody wants their little Johnny or Susie picked up and tossed in jail for criminal activity but it’s better they see those consequences before they step up their game and move on to serious felonies.
What I’ve learned is all criminals have some excuse for their crimes. Sadly the excuses are easier than ever to come by .
What are good people to do? Home before dark? Keep doors and windows closed and locked? Live the life of a shut in? No. We should expect and demand our elected local government entities do their primary job to protect citizens from all crimes and not just the major felonies.
— Amos Snow III, Longview