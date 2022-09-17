Letter: Truth and morality card

Truth and morality card
Lefty Dick Polman is at it again. According to Dick (column, Sept. 13), there is no need for the media to provide balanced reporting, since he has personally determined that the Dems are the party of truth and morality.
Being humble is clearly not one of his strong points, LOL.
Let’s take a closer look at his claim. It’s almost as if Dick forgot what his party professes. Here are two gems: Isn’t this the same party that wholeheartedly believes Bruce Jenner magically became a woman? Heck, Bruce even won an award for woman of the year from some woke magazine.
Isn’t this the same party that believes mothers should have the right to kill their unwanted children, for any reason, during all nine months of pregnancy?
Dick, before you play the truth and morality card, you might want to clean up a few things on the home front.
— Mark William Bartlett, Longview