Letter: Truth and reality

Lies and promises
Truth and reality — try it!
I suppose I will never understand what was so impressive about Trump that people still think he hung the moon. Surely, it wasn’t just the love of party. I think Trump gave people the courage to act like him.
He told us how great he is and that he is smarter than just about everyone. He was full of promises and never let the truth stand in the way. He started his lying in office shortly after taking oath about the size of his inaugural crowd. From that point, his lies and promises took off with little responsibility or credibility.
Just before his reelection attempt, his lying increased without remorse telling the American people if he lost, unemployment would be out of control . He said the stock market would tank, and your 401K would disappear. It is the opposite of what has happened. The Dow is over 33,000 points more than it has ever been — higher since he was voted out of office. And his biggest lie will come clear next month. He claims he will be reinstated .
If you know anything about our Constitution, there is no provision that allows for reinstatement of a former president who lost an election .
Reality tells me that Mr. Trump has had a lifetime of doing and saying anything that satisfies his made-up world. If you haven’t noticed, it’s always about him. You believe in reality, or you can believe Trump’s made-up world!
I know where I stand!
— Ken Schuler, Gladewater