Letter: Unanswered questions

Unanswered questions
It’s in Nancy Pelosi’s House of Hoaxes. Don McGahn, Trump’s former White House attorney during the Mueller investigation, has been called to testify again to the House of Hoaxes’ Judiciary Committee. It is another waste of time and money by those that hate Trump. Rules for his testimony prohibit asking any questions not already part of the record. What is the point if you already have the answers?
Trump rightfully wanted the Mueller investigation to end because he knew it was based on a hoax paid for by the Democratic Party, called the Steele dossier. The FBI knew the dossier was bogus. Still, the Justice Department authorized Mueller to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 general election. We now know that the Steele dossier was the basis for this authorization.
Why didn’t Mueller investigate that? Why did Hillary Clinton delete her emails? The same can be asked of the investigators on the Mueller team for erasing all the data on their phones.
These questions remain unanswered because no one is asking. Hopefully, Republicans take retake the House, end the hoaxes and find the truth.
— Gerald Green, Longview