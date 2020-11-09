Letter: Uninformed or misinformed

A referendum on a person
I agree with Mitt Romney’s statement made to “Meet The Press” on Sunday.
“Senator Mitt Romney said Republican gains in down-ballot races in last week’s election were an endorsement of conservative principles, while losing the White House was ‘a referendum on a person,’” Bloomberg wrote.
Mitt would have made a good president. McCain would have, too. Even Texas’ Ted Cruz would have made an adequate president. But Trump was never qualified, nor fit to be in the White House.
Electing Biden was not a political reset. Corporate Democrats will analyze these election results and conclude they will have to move to the political right by skittering into the vacuum created by Republicans scurrying further to the extreme right in pursuit of the Trumpinista vote.
If Nancy Pelosi retains the speakership in the House, she will maneuver to politically isolate and neutralize Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Squad. She’ll do this because the election provided no mandate from the people for progressive issues like public option or Green New Deal. Biden will be unwilling to expend his limited cache of political points in some quixotic chase after unattainable goals.
People who believe that AOC and The Squad will draw Biden to the left after this election’s results are simply mistaken. As I once told my late mother, she would be happier if she unplugged the TV and chucked it into the yard. It is far better to be uninformed than to be misinformed.
— Charles Kelley