Letter: VA system needs work

VA system needs work

The new VA travel pay system known as BTSSS has major flaws, and the VA has not been responsive to those problems. You cannot talk to a live person at Overton Brooks Medical Center, and they will not return calls. Some vets do not have access to the internet or have family who could help them. Even if you were to fill out a form and give it to the travel pay section, that is not going to speed up the process. In the past you normally had it deposited within five days. They do not send emails to tell you the status, and most of the time the status is not updated.

This system needs to be worked on and to be more responsive.

I have contacted Sens. Cruz and Cornyn for their help as well as the Gregg County service officer.

— Richard Pearson, Longview

