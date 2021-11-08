Letter: Vaccine dollars

Vaccine dollars
Longview ISD is bribing teachers for $1,000 to be fully vaccinated. The Tracy Andrus Foundation in Harrison County is offering a $50 bribe to low-income residents to get the jab. I just saw a commercial that Shreveport is offering a $100 gift-card bribe.
Now, the Biden Administration is strong-arming employers with fines ranging from $14K to $136K if they have any unvaccinated employees. Is this the same administration that promised us there would be NO vaccine mandates? Did they lie to us? Surely, not.
Thousands of illegal immigrants are pouring into the U.S., yet they are not required to be vaccinated before being released into our country? Who knew that illegals would have more rights than actual citizens of this country? Just curious, but why is natural immunity not even being considered? Could it be that Big Pharma, lobbyists and politicians are lining their pockets with vaccine dollars? Surely, not.
— Mark Bartlett, Longview