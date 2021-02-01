Letter: Vaccine hub runs smoothly

Vaccine hub runs smoothly
Saturday my wife, myself and our daughter went to the Christus hub to receive our COVID-19 vaccine shots.
Hats off to the Longview Police and Fire Departments and the folks at Christus for assembling a pleasant experience for an old guy that has ridden this rock we call Earth around the sun almost 83 times.
Handling the huge volume of people was extremely well done. One officer told me they had worked on the plan for several months. Their efforts were rewarded and boldly demonstrated by the manner in which people were handled and swiftly moved through the process.
For those few who were complaining; all you had you do was follow the rules. It’s that simple.
Much gratitude, praise and thank you to all involved in putting the operation together.
They even borrowed an idea from Chick-fil-A. As we neared the head of the line to check in, we were split into two lanes of traffic and a number of people were coming to the cars to obtain names and check you in. However, there was not a chicken sandwich when you reached the end of the line!
Well, maybe they didn’t borrow that idea.
Once again, kudos to all who made the operation work like a well-oiled sewing machine.
To those who are unhappy with their experience, all you had to do was follow the rules.
— Jim Ross Lightfoot, White Oak