Letter: Veterans thank Good Samaritan

Thanks to Good Samaritan

On Saturday last, a group of East Texas Submarine Veterans resumed their monthly lunches at Cowboy’s Chicken. It had been a year since we last met, so it was good to be together again.

In addition to the resumption of friendships and memories of our times in the U.S. Navy’s Submarine Force, we were treated to our lunch by a Good Samaritan of which East Texas has more than it’s fair share. Thank you Mr. Ryan Skender for your generous and much appreciated gesture.

— Jim Cogar, Longview

